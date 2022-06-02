DMDK functionaries pass resolution condemning power cuts 

State government urged to take measures to ensure a power surplus situation

State government urged to take measures to ensure a power surplus situation

DMDK held a meeting of its district secretaries on Thursday and passed a slew of resolutions including one condemning ‘frequent power cuts’ in the State. “Power cut has become synonymous with the DMK government,” alleged the resolution and urged the State government to take measures to ensure a power surplus situation.

Another resolution adopted at the meeting condemned the Central and State governments for the surge in cotton prices and alleged their inaction to control the yarn prices and hoarding led to the hike and urged for action.

Contending it is right time to retrieve Katchatheevu from Sri Lanka, another resolution urged the State government to mount pressure on the Central government on the issue.

The meeting also sought controlling of inflation and curbing of criminal activities and make Tamil Nadu a peaceful state.