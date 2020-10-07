DMDK founder Vijayakant to be discharged shortly

Chennai

07 October 2020 14:08 IST

A statement from the hospital said Mr. Vijayakant underwent radiological assessment as a follow-up for COVID-19

DMDK founder and general secretary, Vijayakant, who was admitted to MIOT International hospital, will be discharged on Wednesday, a hospital press release said.

A statement from Dr. Prithvi Mohandas, Managing Director, MIOT International, said, “Consistent with planned follow up for Covid-19, Mr. Vijayakant underwent radiological assessment that showed significant improvement. He is being discharged shortly from the hospital.”

