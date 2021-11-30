DMDK firm on contesting alone in urban elections

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder Vijayakant on Monday said the party will contest alone in the soon-to-be-announced urban local body polls in the State.

After being decimated in the Assembly election, which the party had fought by holding an alliance with T.T.V. Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) in 60 seats and reduced to less than 1% vote share, the DMDK decided to contest the recent urban local body elections alone.

Applications invited

Mr. Vijayakant has invited applications for the urban local body elections from the office-bearers and members of the party between December 1 and December 7.

Party sources said the decision is in line with the “wishes of the party cadres” who have been reportedly vocal about the party losing out its base to established parties in alliance.

“We lose more than we gain. The decision has been taken because our cadres have been consistently telling our party leadership not to form an alliance. We have seen enough,” a senior party leader said. The party’s de-facto face and treasurer, Premalatha Vijayakant, could only come third in Virudhachalam constituency in the last Assembly election. In the consolidated local body results announced, DMDK won just 1 out of 1,421 panchayat union ward member seats and drew a blank in district panchayats.