DMDK expects 41 seats in AIADMK-led alliance

It’s time for parties to discuss alliance issues, says Premalatha

The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) expects to be allotted 41 seats in the AIADMK-led alliance for the coming Assembly election, similar to the arrangement with the ruling party in 2011, according to its treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant.

Speaking to the media, on the sidelines of a visit to Dharmapuri on Wednesday, Ms. Premalatha reiterated that it was time political parties discussed alliances because the election was nearing. According to her, once the alliances were firmed up, parties could draw up an action plan.

To a query on the release of Sasikala, the long-time aide of Jayalalithaa, Ms. Premalatha said she wished her well and as a woman, she would always offer Sasikala her support.

“However, whether her release would have an impact on the AIADMK is purely an internal matter of the party,” the DMDK treasurer added.

Ms. Premalatha also said that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami was not elected to the post by the people, but by his party.

She hinted that DMDK founder Vijayakant, who has health issues, will play a key role in the election and the party’s campaigns.

Commenting on DMK leader M.K. Stalin’s poll promise that grievances would be addressed within 100 days, Ms. Premalatha said the DMK was in power for many terms but did not fulfil any of its poll promises.