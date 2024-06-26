ADVERTISEMENT

DMDK demands CBI probe into Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

Published - June 26, 2024 12:36 am IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

DMDK general secretary Premallatha Vijayakant leading a demonstration in Kallakurichi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

DMDK general secretary Premallatha Vijayakant on Tuesday demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

Leading a demonstration at Kallakurichi, she said that nearly 59 persons had died while over 100 others had lost their vision after consuming the spurious liquor. However, the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has not yet visited the district and met the bereaved families. Minister for Excise and Prohibition S. Muthusamy should step down owing moral responsibility for the deaths, she said.

Ms. Premallatha said that the ruling DMK government had no concern for the poor. The sales of ganja and spurious liquor was rampant across the State. Alleging that ruling partymen were involved in the incident, she demanded that a probe by the CBI alone would bring out the truth.

The DMDK will soon meet the Governor R.N. Ravi seeking a CBI probe into the hooch tragedy, she said.

