GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMDK demands CBI probe into Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

Published - June 26, 2024 12:36 am IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau
DMDK general secretary Premallatha Vijayakant leading a demonstration in Kallakurichi on Tuesday.

DMDK general secretary Premallatha Vijayakant leading a demonstration in Kallakurichi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

DMDK general secretary Premallatha Vijayakant on Tuesday demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

Leading a demonstration at Kallakurichi, she said that nearly 59 persons had died while over 100 others had lost their vision after consuming the spurious liquor. However, the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has not yet visited the district and met the bereaved families. Minister for Excise and Prohibition S. Muthusamy should step down owing moral responsibility for the deaths, she said.

Ms. Premallatha said that the ruling DMK government had no concern for the poor. The sales of ganja and spurious liquor was rampant across the State. Alleging that ruling partymen were involved in the incident, she demanded that a probe by the CBI alone would bring out the truth.

The DMDK will soon meet the Governor R.N. Ravi seeking a CBI probe into the hooch tragedy, she said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.