DMDK demands 25 seats from AIADMK

AIADMK did not accept the initial demand of 41 seats, says the party

DMDK deputy general secretary B. Parthasarathi on Friday said the party had sought 41 seats from the AIADMK, identical to the number of seats it contested in the 2011 State Assembly election, but that it was willing to come down to around 25 seats. He claimed that the AIADMK has also promised the DMDK a Rajya Sabha seat.

Speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Parthasarathi said the AIADMK did not accept the number the DMDK’s seat-sharing committee quoted. “We asked for 41 seats. But they said it is not possible to offer as many seats. We have proposed 25 seats. We will know the final tally in two days,” he said.

Stating that the party continues to be in the AIADMK alliance, he said, “Since 2019, we are in the AIADMK alliance. Only after the alliance is finalised, we can select the constituencies,” he said.