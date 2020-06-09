Tamil Nadu

DMDK criticises govt. for not being ‘firm’ on board exams

Cancellation will only further confuse students, parents, says Vijayakant

DMDK founder Vijayakant, an ally of the ruling AIADMK, on Tuesday criticised the State government for walking back on its ‘policy decision’ to conduct Class X public examinations and announcing that all Class X students would be automatically promoted to Class XI.

In a social media post, Mr. Vijayakant said, “If a government takes a policy decision to conduct the Class X public exams, they should be firm on it. Taking new decisions every day should be avoided. I condemn the decision taken after looking at the example of Telangana, Madras High Court’s criticism and Opposition parties’ criticism,” he said.

Mr. Vijayakant said that this decision would only further confuse students, parents and teachers. “If the State government had taken this decision before distributing hall tickets and making all arrangements to conduct the examinations, DMDK would have welcomed it,” he said.

