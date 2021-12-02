Tamil NaduCHENNAI 02 December 2021 15:46 IST
DMDK calls for district secretaries meeting on December 6
The meeting is to discuss the upcoming urban local body polls
The DMDK has called for a meeting of its district secretaries on December 6, at the party’s headquarters, ahead of the urban body polls.
The meeting will discuss the urban local body polls and the party’s development plans, a press release said.
DMDK’s founder, Vijayakant, had already announced that the party will contest alone in the soon-to-be-announced urban local body polls in the State and has invited applications from office-bearers and members between December 1 and December 7.
