DMDK alliance decision in Jan., says Premalatha

‘Vijayakant will take part in campaign’

The DMDK, an ally of the ruling AIADMK in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, will take a decision on an electoral alliance for the Assembly election in Tamil Nadu in January, its treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant said on Sunday.

A decision on electoral alliances would be announced after the party’s general body and executive council meetings, to be held in January, she said. According to her, party founder Vijayakant would definitely participate in the campaign.

On Sunday, Mr. Vijayakant, along with Ms. Premalatha and party deputy general secretary L.K. Sudheesh, held a meeting with DMDK district secretaries in Chennai. “This consultative meeting, before the Assembly election, is just a start. In all 234 constituencies, the respective office-bearers should form booth committees. Ten committees will be formed to look into activities in every booth,” she said.

Ms. Premalatha said party activities should show that DMDK can give any party a run for its money.

“In January, Captain [Mr. Vijayakant] will announce [alliance] after conducting general body and executive council meetings. We will announce where it will be held in due course of time,” she said.

Regarding Mr. Vijayakant’s campaign plans, she said, “Captain will arrive in the climax of the campaign.”

The party, which adopted nine resolutions, urged the Centre to accept the demands of the farmers protesting against the three farm legislation. It appealed to the Centre and the State government to provide ₹40,000 per acre, as compensation, for the farmers affected by cyclones Nivar and Burevi. It called for the reduction in the price of petrol, that increased by ₹10 in the last 10 days.

The party thanked frontline workers and congratulated cricketer T. Natarajan for his good performance.