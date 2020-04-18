DLSA to offer counselling, legal remedy for domestic violence

The District Legal Services Authority, Vellore, has launched counselling and legal assistance to women, children and senior citizens. This initiative was aimed at solving issues including domestic violence against women, children and senior citizens amidst the lockdown.

The DLSA would offer free counselling to aggrieved women, children and senior citizens to ensure a peaceful atmosphere at home. Aggrieved persons or anyone on their behalf could air their grievances to the members of the team to get an immediate solution.

Messages, WhatsApp messages would be taken up for appropriate action, said a message from Chairman, DLSA-Vellore.

The numbers are: secretary/ sub judge DLSA Vellore 93854 72439; women helpline/one stop centre: 99449 64467/ 7904321398;

protection officer Vellore: 96003 94037; district child protection officer 90808 60237; special police officer 93671 29000.