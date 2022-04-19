DK, VCK, Left party members stage black flag demonstration against Governor in Mayiladuthurai

They were protesting against delay in forwarding anti-NEET Bill

Members of the Dravidar Kazhagam, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, CPI and CPI(M) staged a black-flag demonstration against Governor R.N. Ravi during his visit to Mayiladuthurai on Tuesday, expressing dismay over the delay in forwarding the anti-NEET Bill passed for the second time by the State Assembly to the President.

Despite the deployment of a substantial police force, the group of protesters raised slogans and waved black flags against the Governor en route his visit to Sri Abhirami Amirtha Kadeswarar Thirukadaiyur temple at Dharmapuram Adheenam mutt. Some threw black flags on the road.

The police managed to avert a tense situation when a group of BJP members arrived to welcome the Governor.

Nearly 60 persons have been detained following the protest, local sources said. Heavy police protection has been provided to the Governor who was received as per protocol by the District Collector R.Lalitha.

Local representatives of the parties had earlier approached the mutt authorities to express their unhappiness over the invitation extended to the Governor.