DK urges Governor to return bill seeking nod for Anna University name change

CHENNAI

24 September 2020 15:04 IST

‘The plea to retain the name was only in the interests of the university and not politically motivated’

Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) president K. Veeramani on Thursday urged Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit to return the bill seeking nod to change the name of Anna University. He called upon the Tamil Nadu government to reconsider the proposal.

In a statement, he pointed out that Anna University’s former director T.R. Jagadeesan had written a letter to the Governor in this regard. Mr. Veeramani said the pleas to retain the name of the university was only for its own interest and there was no political motive. The panel which considered the name change proposal included only five Ministers and not any other experts.

Mr. Veeramani said that students are disappointed as scholarships and assistance have been stopped and the State government should take a good decision in this regard soon.