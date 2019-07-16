DK opposes petition to remove verse

Dravidar Kazhagam has taken strong exception to a public interest litigation petition filed in the Madras High Court to remove the verse ‘There is no God, no God, no God; Those who preach God are fools, Those who spread God are rogues and those who pray to God are barbarians’ from the pedestals on which statues of its founder ‘Thanthai’ Periyar were mounted across the State.

Filing a counter affidavit before a Division Bench of Justices S. Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad, DK president K. Veeramani asserted that the verses inscribed on the pedestals were actually a declaration made by Periyar during his lifetime and that some of those inscriptions were made at his instance and then carried forward verbatim even after his death.

The counter affidavit, filed through advocate D. Veerasekaran, read: “Thanthai Periyar also advised his followers that all the meetings should be commenced only after declaring the above statement.” It also claimed that the DK founder consciously insisted on inscribing the verses on the pedestals of his statues because he did not want people to start worshipping his statues.

It said the petitioner M. Deivanayagam had chosen to file the case after his relationship with Mr. Veeramani soured. The counter stated that it was wrong to claim that Periyar had actually promoted self respect, not atheism, and therefore it would not be appropriate to attribute verses against God to him.

The judges adjourned the case to July 22 for further hearing.