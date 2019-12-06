DK opposes Hindi classes

Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani on Thursday urged the State government to drop its move to offer Hindi classes at the International Institute of Tamil Studies (IITS).

In a statement, Mr. Veeramani said the move was against the two-language policy, which was followed by the State for more than 50 years. “In order to satisfy people in Delhi, can the State government comprise on its autonomy,” he asked.

Mr. Veeramani said the two-language formula was devised by former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai and the AIADMK, which claims to run the government following in his footsteps, introducing Hindi classes was condemnable.

For learning other languages, there are institutions like Alliance Francaise and Hindi Prachar Sabha, he said suspecting the next move could be to introduce Sanskrit classes.

The purpose of the International Institute of Tamil Studies was to spread Tamil. Attempts to divert the purpose of the institute was condemnable, he said.