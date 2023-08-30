DK announces protests against ‘Vishwakarma Yojana’, calls it another version of Rajaji’s Kula kalvi Thittam

August 30, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - Chennai

Convening a meeting of multiple political parties at Periyar Thidal on Tuesday to oppose the Central government’s Vishwakarma Yojana, terming it Kula Kalvi Thittam (a plan to ensure caste-based hereditary professions), Dravidar Kazhagam leader K. Veeramani announced that a protest would be held in Chennai on September 6.

He said the Union government was trying to impose caste-based hereditary occupations, as prescribed by varnashrama dharma, in the name of Vishwakarma Yojana. “To say that those who have completed 18 years of age can apply for the scheme and pursue their father’s vocation is a conspiracy that will prevent the youth from pursuing higher studies,” he said.

A resolution, passed during the meeting, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that ₹13,000 crore would be set aside to encourage those who follow in the footsteps of their father, which includes those who mend footwear. “BJP has attached a list of 18 caste-based vocations and the scheme openly talks about guru-sishya parampara. The underlying idea appears to prevent youth from pursuing higher studies and [make them] continue in their caste-based profession. This is another version of Kula Kalvi Thittam, which former Chief Minister C. Rajagopalachari wanted to implement in 1952-54,” the resolution said.

The resolution further said that pushing 18-year-old students towards caste-based vocations instead of letting them pursue higher studies was condemnable. “The people, who have been denied education for generations, might be dissuaded from pursuing further studies because the scheme promises money. We will expose this Yojana during our protest,” he said.

Dravidar Kazhagam, DMK, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, CPI (M), CPI, Dravida Iyakka Thamizhar Peravai, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Tholilalar Katchi and All India OBC Employees Welfare Union were among the organisations that jointly passed the resolution and are expected to join the protest.

