DK against ‘one nation, one ration card’

Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani on Saturday said the ‘one nation, one ration card’ proposal went against the idea of federalism.

In a statement, Mr. Veeramani said this was an attempt to construct a unitary form of government, which would destroy federalism in India.

Migrant crime

“Who can forget how migrants from other States indulge in crimes like chain snatching and train robbery and yet live in nice houses? The State government should not keep quiet on this issue. It must oppose the move,” he said.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday ordered the release of water from Paroor Big Lake in Krishnagiri district for irrigation between July 2 to November 13. Around 2397 acres of land will be irrigated in Pochampalli in Krishnagiri district. He urged the farmers to use water judiciously.