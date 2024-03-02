Diverse culture of States displayed at VIT Riviera 2024

March 02, 2024 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - VELLORE

It was a cultural confluence at VIT Riviera 2024 on its third day as students showcased their native culture through attire, dance and stunts at the spacious campus in Vellore on Saturday.

Titled ‘Akiya’, which means togetherness, the event was aimed to provide an opportunity for students to unfold their native culture. It was a dazzling array of exotic looking clothes, accessories and cultural tradition. Students from northeast to west and down south performed their traditional art and dance forms in alphabetical order.

Students from Maharashtra performed their traditional dance forms like Lavani, Gondhal and Powada. Teams from Andhra Pradesh displayed different forms of dance such as Kuchupudi and Kolatam. Assamme students did their traditional Bihu dance. Students from Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand performed kulu wedding ceremonies accompanied with Nati dance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala team also enthralled the audience with various forms of dances and theatrical exhibitions. Students from Rajasthan did their famous traditional dance form, Ghoomar dance. Students from Tamil Nadu put up a splendid performance of several traditional folk arts, including Mayilattam, Oyilattam, Thappattam and Silambam.

At Aikya, which was started in 2015, the art and culture of 24 States were displayed with over 800 students participating. Various art forms like Chhaliya (Uttarakhand), Chhau and Dhunuchi (West Bengal), Nati (Himachal Pradesh) and Ghoomar (Gujarat) were performed.

G.V. Selvam, vice president, VIT, was present at the event. Later in the day, a Tamil cultural event titled Sangamam where renowned Tamil artists performed music, dance and comedy in the campus.

The Hindu is the media partner for the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.