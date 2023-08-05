ADVERTISEMENT

Disunity does not augur well for party or its office-bearers, warns DMK president M.K. Stalin

August 05, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

Addressing a virtual meeting of district secretaries, Mr. Stalin said he was constantly receiving information about disputes among the party’s office-bearers; he reiterated that the party belonged to all cadres and stressed the need to work towards strengthening it

The Hindu Bureau

The DMK symbol, the ‘rising sun’, seen outlined in serial lights. File photograph used for representational purposes only

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday warned that disunity among DMK office-bearers in some districts would not augur well for the party, and for those individuals too.

Addressing district secretaries at a virtual meeting, Mr. Stalin, the president of the party, said he had been constantly receiving information about disunity among office-bearers. “I have watched on WhatsApp, fights between some office-bearers on public platforms. In Tenkasi, the district secretary and union chairman fought openly in front of the media during a demonstration. The district secretary was changed only after this incident,” he pointed out.

Mr. Stalin also made a reference to the confrontation in the district of Gingee K. Masthan, Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare. “The Minister held a mike and responded. His act was captured by all of the mediapersons present, and the Minister was not aware that all channels were recording the incident,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Reiterating that the party was common to all cadre, the Chief Minister said it did not belong to the office-bearers alone. “The government is common to all. It does not belong to Ministers and MLAs alone,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said that when the DMK came to power, party founder C.N. Annadurai was not happy, but was worried about the future of the party. “It was Kalaignar who nurtured the party and government together. We have to follow his formula,” he said.

The Chief Minister said while the party should be instrumental in coming to power, its members should also help strengthen the party organisation. “District secretaries, office-bearers of the party headquarters, leaders of various wings, MPs, MLAs and all others should work together,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US