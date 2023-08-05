HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Disunity does not augur well for party or its office-bearers, warns DMK president M.K. Stalin

Addressing a virtual meeting of district secretaries, Mr. Stalin said he was constantly receiving information about disputes among the party’s office-bearers; he reiterated that the party belonged to all cadres and stressed the need to work towards strengthening it

August 05, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The DMK symbol, the ‘rising sun’, seen outlined in serial lights. File photograph used for representational purposes only

The DMK symbol, the ‘rising sun’, seen outlined in serial lights. File photograph used for representational purposes only

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday warned that disunity among DMK office-bearers in some districts would not augur well for the party, and for those individuals too.

Addressing district secretaries at a virtual meeting, Mr. Stalin, the president of the party, said he had been constantly receiving information about disunity among office-bearers. “I have watched on WhatsApp, fights between some office-bearers on public platforms. In Tenkasi, the district secretary and union chairman fought openly in front of the media during a demonstration. The district secretary was changed only after this incident,” he pointed out.

Mr. Stalin also made a reference to the confrontation in the district of Gingee K. Masthan, Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare. “The Minister held a mike and responded. His act was captured by all of the mediapersons present, and the Minister was not aware that all channels were recording the incident,” he said.

Reiterating that the party was common to all cadre, the Chief Minister said it did not belong to the office-bearers alone. “The government is common to all. It does not belong to Ministers and MLAs alone,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said that when the DMK came to power, party founder C.N. Annadurai was not happy, but was worried about the future of the party. “It was Kalaignar who nurtured the party and government together. We have to follow his formula,” he said.

The Chief Minister said while the party should be instrumental in coming to power, its members should also help strengthen the party organisation. “District secretaries, office-bearers of the party headquarters, leaders of various wings, MPs, MLAs and all others should work together,” he said.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.