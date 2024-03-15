Disturbances in proposed Kalkothy–Walayar corridor force elephants to enter villages

Like in tiger reserves, the Government must declare buffer and eco-sensitive zones for elephant habitats and the authorities must check construction activities going on along the forest buffer, says K. Kalidasan of NGO Osai

With increasing incidents of wild elephants entering villages in the Madukkarai region of Coimbatore, conservationists are raising concerns over the disturbances and infrastructural developments taking place along the proposed Kalkothy – Walayar elephant corridor, a critical route for elephants to move between Tamil Nadu and Kerala. It is one of the 42 corridors identified by the State government appointed Elephant Corridor Committee. Forest Department officials and biologists say that disturbances in places bordering forests are forcing wild elephants to enter villages and engage in crop raiding. Recently, a tusker that entered Karadimadai village attacked three people on a single night. ALSO READ Land identified for TN Tech City in Coimbatore abuts proposed elephant corridor

The proposed corridor links Boluvampatti and Madukkarai forest ranges in the Coimbatore Forest Division with Walayar range in the Palakkad Forest Division.

As per a study conducted by conservation NGO Osai in 2023, the proposed corridor passing through Adukku Paari and Ettimadai provides functional connectivity between the habitat used by elephants, approximately 178 sq.km, in the Palakkad Division with about 192.73 sq. km habitat in Tamil Nadu’s Boluvampatti range and Kerala’s Siruvani forest region in the Mannarkkad Forest Division.

The study found several major reasons for the bottleneck in the corridor, including land use change abutting the forest boundaries near Kalkothy tribal settlement and in the Alandurai revenue village, construction site of Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board and constructions of several private educational institutions.