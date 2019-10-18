Districts to be rated on meeting sustainable development goals

Aiming at achieving and assessing progress made towards realising the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Tamil Nadu has decided to rank its districts, blocks and backward blocks on a monthly basis.

The 17 SDGs are as per the universal agreement adopted in January 2016 by 193 member States, including India, at the United Nations.

The 17 SDGs and 169 targets are a part of “Transforming our World: the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, for People, Planet and Prosperity”. SDGs have targets to be achieved by 2020, 2025 and 2030.

Although Tamil Nadu had been monitoring progress with a State Level High Power Committee through nodal officers from all departments, the State government felt the existing system has “not been effective” and hence the new system to set up separate units in each of the Secretariat departments, according to a Government Order issued by the Planning and Development Department.

Indicators for evaluation

Another GO provides for ranking of districts and blocks with regards to realising SDGs.

“Localising of SDGs will require the correlation of the SDGs, targets, indicators that are identified at State level to that which applies at district level, block level, village level, city level.

The indicators under SDG for districts and blocks, as applicable at district level and block level will be identified. Specific data is to be provided in the SDG dashboard,” the GO said.

Besides the identification of SDG indicators in district level and block level, baseline data and periodical progress as per periodicity of the indicators would be entered into the portal of the SDG dashboard at district and block levels.

“Annual progress will be assessed of the districts, including blocks and backward blocks, within the district and best performers will be awarded,” it added.