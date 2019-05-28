District records hottest day of the month

Monday turned out to be the hottest day yet in the Fort City, this month. The maximum temperature recorded was 44.5 degree Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Office, Vellore, the temperature was above the 40 degree Celsius-mark since the beginning of May. After recording 40.7 degree Celsius on May 23, the mercury level climbed a few notches to 42.5 degree Celsius on May 25 and then to 43.6 degree Celsius on May 26.

Prior to this, the temperature crossed the 44 degree Celsius-mark on two days this month — 44.3 degree Celsius on May 2 and 44.1 degree Celsius on May 3. According to the website of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, the highest maximum temperature recorded in May last year was 42.2 degree Celsius on May 1.

Officials said the mercury levels were fluctuating in the last few days and soared on Monday. “There is a general heat wave warning, and this may continue in the coming days. Last year, the temperature was moderate during the month of May. However, it is on the increase this May,” an officer said.