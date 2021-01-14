District panels to monitor reopening of schools

CHENNAI

14 January 2021 02:16 IST

Collectors have been asked to ensure that health camps are conducted at all schools

The Tamil Nadu government issued an order for the reopening of schools for Classes 10 and 12 from January 19, with the maximum strength of 25 students a class and in strict adherence to the Standard Operating Procedure. Hostels have also been permitted to function.

The Standard Operating Procedure, issued after Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami made the announcement recently, specifies that students who wish to attend online classes and not in-person classes may be permitted to do so wherever online classes are conducted. Students can attend in-person classes only with the written consent of their parents, and attendance must not be enforced. Students who wish to study at home with the consent of their parents will be allowed to do so. Schools shall work for six days a week to cover the syllabus. Masks must be worn by the students and the staff members on and outside the campus.

In a letter to the Collectors, School Education Secretary Dheeraj Kumar said Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam had ordered the formation of district coordination committees, with officers drawn from related departments, to monitor the activities ahead of the reopening.

Advertising

Advertising

The Collectors have also been asked to ensure that health camps are conducted at all schools and that vitamin and zinc tablets are provided to studenys by the Health Department. The staff members of primary health centres and government hospitals have been asked to be on alert in case of students or teachers needing treatment.

The Collectors have also been asked to ensure that schools are cleaned and disinfected daily. Maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in the distribution of noon meals needs to be monitored in compliance with the protocol issued by the Social Welfare Department. Sufficient public transport facilities for students to travel to school and the functioning of government and private hospitals in compliance with the rules must be ensured.

On Wednesday, officials of the School Education Department held virtual meetings with the school heads to brief them of the measures to be implemented on their campuses. Director of School Education S. Kannappan said officials briefed the principals of the guidelines laid down in the Standard Operating Procedure and underscored the importance of physical distancing and wearing of masks on campus.