District-level committees to monitor misuse of methanol, other solvents

The Tamil Nadu government has constituted district-level committees to monitor the production, sale, and use of methanol and other solvents to prevent their misuse. The District Revenue Officer is the chairperson of the panel.

The committees have been authorised to conduct inspections at all checkposts of the respective districts, an official press release said. On receipt of any information on illegal activities, the committees would inspect the premises in question, and action would be taken after verifying the genuineness of the information.

“The usage of the methanol/solvents across Tamil Nadu will be continuously monitored through the district-level joint committee comprising district-level higher officials, and severe legal action will be taken against those who operate units illegally. At the same time, it would be ensured that no harassment happens to the units working as per the rules and regulations,” it said.

