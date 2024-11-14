 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

District-level committees to monitor misuse of methanol, other solvents

Published - November 14, 2024 12:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has constituted district-level committees to monitor the production, sale, and use of methanol and other solvents to prevent their misuse. The District Revenue Officer is the chairperson of the panel.

The committees have been authorised to conduct inspections at all checkposts of the respective districts, an official press release said. On receipt of any information on illegal activities, the committees would inspect the premises in question, and action would be taken after verifying the genuineness of the information.

“The usage of the methanol/solvents across Tamil Nadu will be continuously monitored through the district-level joint committee comprising district-level higher officials, and severe legal action will be taken against those who operate units illegally. At the same time, it would be ensured that no harassment happens to the units working as per the rules and regulations,” it said.

Published - November 14, 2024 12:20 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.