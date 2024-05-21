GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

District health officials instructed to prepare for monsoon emergencies

DPH advisory comes ahead of Southwest monsoon slated to gather pace May-end

Published - May 21, 2024 12:00 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

With the Met office predicting rains, the Directorate of Public Health has instructed district officials to ensure that rapid medical response teams are on call in vulnerable low-level areas. The RRT should comprise a medical officer, staff nurse, village health nurse, health inspector with essential medicine for high-risk flood prone areas. 

The directorate, in its instructions as preparedness measure for the southwest monsoon, has mandated that a medical team be present in all cyclone rescue shelters and ensure adequate stock of disinfectants and insecticides for fogging.  

Health officials must have ambulance service with sufficient stock of fuel at vulnerable areas, the director of public health has said.  

Hospitals have been advised to ensure a mass-casualty triage protocol, be prepared to provide 24x7 electricity supply with back up, generator and adequate fuel. District officials must use bleaching powder and lime in the ration of 1:4 post-monsoon and refer persons to higher centres after first aid in case of drowning and snake bites or major illnesses.  

As a precautionary measure low level affected primary health centres and hospitals must identify and admit antenatal mothers from flood prone areas to nearby centres prior to the floods. 

Persons in relief centres who contract fever must be referred to hospitals for isolation. The centres must maintain physical distancing among the evacuees; provide separate areas for men and women evacuees and there must be facility for hand sanitation, the DPH has said.  

Related Topics

health / public health/community medicine

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.