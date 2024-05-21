District health officials instructed to prepare for monsoon emergencies

With the Met office predicting rains, the Directorate of Public Health has instructed district officials to ensure that rapid medical response teams are on call in vulnerable low-level areas. The RRT should comprise a medical officer, staff nurse, village health nurse, health inspector with essential medicine for high-risk flood prone areas.

The directorate, in its instructions as preparedness measure for the southwest monsoon, has mandated that a medical team be present in all cyclone rescue shelters and ensure adequate stock of disinfectants and insecticides for fogging.

Health officials must have ambulance service with sufficient stock of fuel at vulnerable areas, the director of public health has said.

Hospitals have been advised to ensure a mass-casualty triage protocol, be prepared to provide 24x7 electricity supply with back up, generator and adequate fuel. District officials must use bleaching powder and lime in the ration of 1:4 post-monsoon and refer persons to higher centres after first aid in case of drowning and snake bites or major illnesses.

As a precautionary measure low level affected primary health centres and hospitals must identify and admit antenatal mothers from flood prone areas to nearby centres prior to the floods.

Persons in relief centres who contract fever must be referred to hospitals for isolation. The centres must maintain physical distancing among the evacuees; provide separate areas for men and women evacuees and there must be facility for hand sanitation, the DPH has said.