District health officers must inspect wellness centres, says Minister

District health officials have been instructed to conduct periodic inspection of the health and wellness centres in their jurisdiction. Health minister M. Subramanian, who conducted a review meeting at the Directorate of Medical and Rural Services here on Friday said he was surprised to learn during his visit that doctors did not report to duty during the evenings at the wellness centres.

The State had established 708 wellness centres with the mandate that they would function from 8 a.m. to noon and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The staff at the centres were recruited through the district health and welfare society. They include a doctor, a nurse, an assistant and a sanitary worker.

“The staff were appointed on contract basis. The doctors were informed that they would work from 8 a.m. to noon and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. When I inspected the centres I learned that doctors do not come in the evenings. The health officials must inform the district collector immediately in case the clinics do not function as they should,” Mr. Subramanian said.

The state was making efforts to fill vacancies. Under the Directorate of Public Health there are 1,353 vacancies; The department had estimated that up to 1,200 vacancies could arise until 2026. A total of 2,553 vacancies for doctors could arise and applications have been invited. The certificate verification will be conducted soon and examination for recruitment will be held, the minister said.

As for vacancies in the facilities under the directorates of medical and rural services and medical education and research steps are being taken, Mr. Subramanian said. According to him there are currently vacant posts for 1,066 health inspectors, 2,250 village health nurses, which would be filled after the court verdict.

