District election officers on their toes

VELLORE

03 April 2019 01:15 IST

Form squads in Vellore and Tiruvannamalai to prevent poll malpractices

District Electoral Officers in Vellore and Tiruvannmalai are gearing up to prevent any breach of the model code of conduct which will be in force for the Lok Sabha elections.

They have formed flying squads, static surveillance squads, video squads, expenses observers and media monitoring to prevent any violations.

The squads would carry out their jobs on receipt of messages from the officials and also from the public. Their vehicles are fitted with Global Positioning System (GPS) equipment and their movements will be monitored by the DEOs at the collectorates.

Advertising

Advertising

A source with Vellore Collectorate said, “The surveillance teams will have to keep a watch on the messages they receive and take action in case there were breach on the provisions of the model code of conduct.” He said that citizens also would be able to file complaints against candidates for violating the model code of conduct or election expenditure norms.

The monitoring officers would be available 24X7 at Collectorates to receive complaints via telephone or messages.

After receiving complaints they would immediately pass on the message to the team available near the spot which would swing into action. Their entire action would come under surveillance, sources said.