District Congress pleas to withdraw service charge for e-tickets

Condemning the railways decision to restore service charges for booking E-tickets from September 1, the minority wing of the District Congress has urged the Indian Railways to withdraw the service charge for booking e-tickets, which was restored from September 1.

K.N. Basha, vice-president of the wing and former member of Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee, said that the decision to reintroduce the service charge of ₹ 15 per ticket for non-AC classes and ₹ 30 for AC classes for e-tickets bought through the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation was condemnable. Also, the introduction of GST on the tickets will affect the passengers. To promote digital payments, the Centre withdrew the service charges three years ago. But reintroducing the service charge will affect the poor and the middle class people who depend on trains for moving across the country.

Mr. Basha said that Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has handed over its nine stations to private players which are nothing but privatisation of Chennai Metro operations. “The fate of 250 workers is in question now as they lost their job”, he said.

He said that railways had earned ₹25,392 crore in the past four years through tatkal reservations and questioned the need for privatization. He said that the BJP-led Central government is very keen on handing over all the departments to private players affecting the people. He said that they would organise a protest if the service charges were not withdrawn.