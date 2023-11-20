District Congress Committee presidents insist that ‘regulars’ be overlooked in favour of hard workers for the Lok Sabha tickets

November 20, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The District Congress Committee presidents in Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, who met with the TNCC president K.S. Alagiri to discuss preparations in the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, have reportedly pushed the State leadership to distribute Lok Sabha tickets to ‘new faces’ instead of those from ‘well-known Congress families’ here in Chennai on Monday.

A senior leader said the district presidents spoke about how there is one section that is always carrying the burden of working within the ‘organisation’ and another section that always seems to get elected to State Assembly or the parliament.

“The DCC president were vociferous in voicing their opinion...same old people from well-known Congress families should be overlooked and those who have worked hard in the last 5 years should be given a seat to contest,” said the leader. Many said that parliamentary seats should be distributed in a rotational manner.

The party leader contended the district presidents have implemented most of the tasks and programs as expected by the AICC and they are of the view that those who have already been MPs should become a part of the Organisation and work towards strengthening it.

ADVERTISEMENT

A DCC president claimed that more 60% of the booth committees have been filled as opposed to just barely 5% of the booth committees filled before the previous Lok Sabha elections.

Asked to comment on senior State leaders who are reportedly vying to become the State unit president, a party source said, “They are free to go to Congress high command and seek a position. It is just that expressing that wish in public makes them look childish.” So far, booth level agents have been appointed in 15 parliamentary constituencies and the process would continue in the coming weeks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT