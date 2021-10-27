District Collector reviews preparations ahead of reopening of schools

Authorities asked to strictly follow SOPs

District Collector P.N. Sridhar has directed the School Education Department to complete precautionary measures ahead of the November 1 resumption of in-person classes for students of Classes I to VIII in the district.

Chairing a meeting at the Collectorate here on Tuesday, Mr. Sridhar instructed the authorities to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government.

As many as 931 government and private schools in the district will resume regular classes from November 1. He said schools would be required to follow all COVID-19 protocols strictly, such as wearing of masks, using hand sanitisers and maintaining physical distancing, which were mandatory, and should be followed while inside the premises.

He advised school authorities to ensure that the premises were disinfected before and after classes. Students whose family members had tested positive should avoid coming to school.

Complete sterilisation

The premises, furniture, stationery, staff room, water tank, kitchen, canteen, laboratory, library, and toilets should be disinfected.

Mr. Sridhar said physical distancing should be observed in classrooms. Thermal screening should be done before allowing students inside the classrooms. Chief Educational Officer T. Vijayalakshmi and officials were present.