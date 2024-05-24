District administration gears up for southwest monsoon in Tirupattur

The district administration in Tirupattur is gearing up to face the southwest monsoon, which is expected to commence during the first week of June.

A review meeting, chaired by Collector K. Tharpagaraj, was held to ascertain the preparedness of various departments including revenue, health, rural development and transport. “Preventive measures in identified inundated areas should be taken. Adequate stocks of wood cutters, sandbags, snake catchers, ropes and utilities should be kept ready for emergencies,” Mr. Tharpagaraj said.

Revenue officials said the pre-monsoon summer showers had ensured significant rainfall in the district especially in areas in the Jawadhu Hills like Jolarpet, Natrampalli and Yelagiri Hills. Many ponds, streams and lakes in the districts were filled up by rainwater. Ground water level in many residential areas especially in villages has steadily increased and this has helped farmers to irrigate farmlands.

The Water Resources Department was directed to inspect shutters and bunds of irrigation tanks and channels in the district to prevent wastage of excess rainwater. The bunds are to be strengthened if they are weak or damaged. The shutters are being repaired and operated.

All machineries like earthmovers required for relief and rescue operations should be kept ready in vulnerable areas. Community centres and marriage halls should be ready to set up relief camps, if the need arises. Control rooms should be set up by departments to monitor the situation with the field staff, officials said.

