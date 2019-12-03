District administration denies ‘wall of discrimination’ in Mettupalayam

As allegations terming the compound wall that collapsed and killed 17 people in Nadur, Mettupalayam, as a ‘wall of discrimination’ have been surfacing since Monday, the District administration and police have denied these charges.

Sources at the District administration told The Hindu that the 15-foot compound wall was built at least 15 years ago and was built at an elevation of nearly five feet. “This was a cut stone wall,” sources said, adding that years of water from a nearby stormwater drainage, seeping into the soil and heavy rains in Mettupalayam had caused the collapse. Although the wall was built legally by the private landowners “on their land,” they did not make attempts to strengthen the wall such as erecting pillars or grids, sources added.

No confirmation was made based on the available testimonies that the compound wall was a ‘wall of discrimination’, said Sujit Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore district. “Whatever [testimonies] they have given, caste discrimination was not made out,” he told The Hindu. Police will be able to arrive at a conclusion after all the testimonies have been recorded, Mr. Kumar said.

When contacted, District Collector K. Rajamani said that work to demolish the remaining portions of the compound wall has started and the entire wall will be demolished “as early as possible.” “The demolition works might be delayed today [Tuesday] because of the Chief Minister’s visit,” Mr. Rajamani said. Workers and earth-movers are working at the site to demolish the compound wall, he said.