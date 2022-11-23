Virudhunagar district administration comes up with WhatsApp channel

November 23, 2022 07:39 pm | Updated November 24, 2022 02:30 pm IST - Virudhunagar:

To get connected to ‘Viru’ service, people should store the phone number 94884-00438 in their mobile phones and send a ‘hi’ message

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar District Collector J. Meghanath Reddy | Photo Credit: Twitter / @jmeghanathreddy

The Virudhunagar district administration has introduced a WhatsApp channel, Viru, which would help people get access to information related to its various services and air their grievances.

People should store the phone number 94884-00438 in their mobile phones and send a ‘hi’ message to get connected to the service.

In a press release, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said people can use the new service for linking their Aadhar number with their voter identity card and search their names in the electoral rolls.

Viru can be used for including their names in the voter list and delete their names. Incorporation of changes in names and addresses and getting duplicate copy of voter identity card can be done through the WhatsApp facility. e-EPIC card can be downloaded.

People can get access to Chief Minister’s Cell using the Viru services. They can get access to Anytime, Anywhere Land records-- like patta, chitta, A-register.

All the services to get certificates through online mode are available in the new service.

Besides, people can get important contact numbers and announcements, scheme details.

Viru will take users to the social media handles of Tamil Nadu goverment and websites of various State government organisations. People can access these services by typing the English alphabets against services in the list.

Tamil Nadu / Madurai

