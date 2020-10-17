Tamil Nadu

Distribution of scholarships to medical students marks AIADMK foundation day

The Deputy Chief Minister garlanded the statue of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa   | Photo Credit: K. V Srinivasan

Twenty-six students of medical courses and two student of engineering courses received scholarships to the tune of about ₹26.4 lakh from AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Saturday, on the occasion of the party’s foundation day.

The Deputy Chief Minister handed over demand drafts to the students at an event at the party headquarters here, after hoisting the party flag. He also garlanded statues of the party founder M.G. Ramachandran and former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the presence of senior leaders and Ministers.

