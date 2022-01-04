Distribution of Pongal gift hampers begins in Villupuram

VILLUPURAM

04 January 2022 23:23 IST

Gift packs to be distributed to over 6.5 lakh card holders

Distribution of Pongal gift hampers for all rice ration card holders and families living in Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camps began in Villupuram district on Tuesday. The gift packs contain 20 grocery items, including raw rice, jaggery, cashew, raisins, cardamom and green gram.

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudi inaugurated the distribution at Thiruvennainallur in the presence of Collector D. Mohan.

According to an official release, the Pongal gift packs would be distributed to more than 6.5 lakh ration card holders in Villupuram district through 1,254 ration shops in the coming days. The gift hampers would be distributed to 200 beneficiaries a day. The beneficiaries included 434 Sri Lankan refugee families living in camps.

Advertising

Advertising

The tokens would have the date and time of distribution. The distribution would be through the point of sale machine. After the sale, the cardholder would get an SMS. The distribution would continue even after the Pongal festival.

If members of the public had any difficulty in getting the hamper, including cloth bag, they could call on 04146-229854.

Kallakurichi

Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu inaugurated the distribution of Pongal gift packs to beneficiaries in Kallakurichi district.

A total of 4,23,453 cardholders attached to 766 fair price shops will receive the gift hamper.