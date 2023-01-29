ADVERTISEMENT

Distribution of Pongal dhotis, saris to be completed next month: Textiles Minister Gandhi

January 29, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

On January 27, Mr. Panneerselvam said in a statement that the distribution had not been completed even 10 days after the festival

The Hindu Bureau

R. Gandhi | Photo Credit: Twitter / @R_Gandhi_MLA

Rejecting the allegation that free dhotis and saris meant for the Pongal festival were not being distributed, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi on Sunday maintained that the distribution would be completed in February, as usual.

In a rejoinder to former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, he pointed out that the distribution of free dhotis and saris was completed in March in 2013 and even in August in 2014 under AIADMK rule.

“Every year, the distribution is completed in February. Likewise, the process started before the festival and would be completed by February as usual,” Mr. Gandhi said.

The Minister recalled that orders granting administrative sanction for implementing the scheme at a cost of over ₹487 crore for 2023 had been issued as early as September last year.

Under the scheme, a requirement list for 177.64 lakh saris and 177.23 lakh dhotis was received from the Revenue Department. The orders for procurement were issued in September last and the procurement commenced in November last and the distribution to all taluks started on December 15, the Minister said. The Chief Minister launched the distribution on January 9 this year, Mr. Gandhi recalled.

On January 27, Mr. Panneerselvam said in a statement that the distribution had not been completed even 10 days after the festival and urged the Chief Minister to complete the distribution at ration shops soon.

