Distribution of free textbooks begins in Villupuram

Students of government, government-aided and muncipal schools in the district will get the books

The distribution of free textbooks for students of government, government-aided and municipal schools in the district began on Wednesday. Villupuram Collector D. Mohan inaugurated the distribution of textbooks at the Collectorate.

Mr. Mohan said that about 2,13,531 students of classes I to XII will receive the free textbooks and other educational materials over the next few days. The Collector directed the Education Department officials to coordinate with heads of schools and inform them in advance about when the books will be delivered to students.

The schools have also been asked to distribute the books in pre-assigned slot times to prevent crowding. All officials involved in distribution should strictly follow the COVID-19 related standard operating procedure issued by the Directorate of School Education, the Collector said.