Tamil Nadu

Distribution of deworming tablets begins in Cuddalore

A deworming camp was flagged off by District Collector K. Balasubramaniam at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Thirupathiripuliyur here on Monday.

Camp on till Sept. 25

According to a release, the camp, organised under the National Deworming Programme, will be held till September 25 to cover those aged between one and 19 years.

In Cuddalore, the camp is expected to cover 6,00,884 children in three rounds. The first round will be held till September 18, second from September 20 to 25, and finally those left out will be covered in the third round on September 27.

The deworming tablets would be distributed through anganwadi centres, government and government-aided schools, private schools and primary health centres in the district.

In Kallakurichi district, the Health Department has proposed to cover 4,12,195 children this year.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 14, 2021 12:30:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/distribution-of-deworming-tablets-begins-in-cuddalore/article36443207.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY