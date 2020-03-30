Distribution of aid tokens to ration cardholders capped at 100 a day

Having commenced the distribution of tokens to ration cardholders ahead of Thursday’s launch of the provision of cash support and essential commodities free-of-cost in view of the COVID-19 crisis, the Civil Supplies Department is planning to cover a maximum of 100 persons a day.

Given the average figure of 1,000-1,500 cards per shop, it may take 10 to 15 days to cover all the cards. The plan is that the tokens will be delivered at the cardholders’ doorstep. The issuance of tokens had begun, a senior official of the department said.

Last week, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced that all rice-drawing cardholders would get cash support of ₹1,000 and free rice, pulses, edible oil and sugar in April, in a measure aimed at mitigating the hardship being endured by people due to the COVID-19 threat. There are 2.01 crore ration cards in the State.

While the staff at every shop will be wearing masks and gloves, sanitisers will also be kept ready for use. Norms of social distancing will be adhered to, the official said.

Those who wish to give up either the cash support of ₹1,000 or the free rice or any other commodity can do so either through the website (https://www.tnpds.gov.in/ ) or the mobile app of the department.

Meanwhile, the idea of reaching out to the needy is gaining currency, as opposed to making people visit government offices for assistance. Former Director General of Police V. Vaikunth, who also held the post of Director (Civil Defence), recalled that during the 1978-79 floods in the State, three mobile integrated aid units — one with medicines, the second with provisions and the third with vegetables — were sent to every affected area, be it a panchayat union or a municipality. They were supported by the Police Department’s communication system. A similar arrangement could be made now, he suggested. Mr. Vaikunth, who bagged the President’s Medal for distinguished service in Civil Defence and Home Guards, volunteered to donate funds from his trust for the purpose, besides providing training to interested officials.