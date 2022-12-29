Distribute dhotis, saris for Pongal festival, says Palaniswami

December 29, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday said the DMK government must distribute dhotis and saris for the Pongal festival to protect the livelihoods of weavers.

As for the announcement that sugar cane will be a part of the Pongal gift hamper, Mr. Palaniswami alleged that a large share of the price of sugar cane was going to middlemen, and only a small portion was going to the farmers.

“I insist that sugar cane be procured directly from farmers and not through brokers and middlemen,” the former Chief Minister said in a statement.

Referring to the demand made by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin when he was Leader of the Opposition, that a Pongal cash gift of ₹5,000 be given to each rice ration cardholder, Mr. Palaniswami said the DMK government should implement it now.

