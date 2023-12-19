Distance education students struggle without books at Madras varsity

December 19, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - CHENNAI

The distance education programme students at the University of Madras have been struggling for want of books. Some did not take the semester exam in November despite paying the exam fees.

“I did not take the exam as I did not have study material. In an unofficial What’sApp group we received the material as pdf. How do you study using a pdf only? There are so many pages. As each book is around 400 to 500 pages, I could not print them. How do you prepare for exams. It is difficult to turn pages and read,” said a student who paid the exam fees but skipped the semester exams. Till date she has not received the books.

The Institute of Distance Education offers 84 programmes including 19 undergraduate; 27 postgraduate; 17 certificate courses; and 21 diploma courses.

Sources said the delay was owing to the University being advised to give all printing jobs only to the government press. While earlier the University could give the job to government approved printers with the syndicate’s approval that option could not be exercised now. The sources said normally the printing paper was procured from the Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd., but no other conditions were attached.

A former official in the know of the process said that the government approved printers charged competitively and were used by other departments as well.

Institute director S. Aravindhan said as many as 80% of the students had been sent their course material. According to him, since the University did not have a Vice-Chancellor there was a delay in getting necessary approvals.

The tenure of V-C S. Gowri ended in August.

A four-member convenor committee is currently governing the University in the absence of a Vice-Chancellor. The committee headed by higher education secretary A. Karthik.

Mr. Aravindhan said the delay was owing to getting an appointment with the secretary. The problem was compounded as he was busy with cyclone relief work. “Only if the order is signed can we go ahead,” he said. Three of the four members had signed the order, and the higher education secretary was expected to sign the order on Monday.

“We will clear the backlog in a week’s time maximum. We will start printing next week and, within a week, we will start issuing the books,” he added.

