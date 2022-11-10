Dissolve HR reforms committee: Anbumani

ADVERTISEMENT

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday urged the State government to make a policy announcement that it will recruit only permanent employees and not hire temporary or contract workers.

In a Twitter post, he welcomed the government’s decision to rescind the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the Human Resource Reforms Committee (HRRC). However, Mr. Anbumani pointed out that if the objective of the panel was to examine the feasibility of broad-basing the system of ‘outsourcing’ employees, then it amounted to social injustice. He called for dissolving the committee.

PMK founder S. Ramadoss expressed concern over the incident of bus driver drowning in a pit dug up for construction of storm water drain in Mangadu. He pointed out the negligence on the part of government was not acceptable and called for speeding up of storm water drain work and closing of pits where work was yet to be completed to avoid such incidents.