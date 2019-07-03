Dissident AIADMK MLA calls on CM, Speaker

AIADMK legislator E. Rathinasabapathy, who earlier supported T.T.V. Dhinakaran, called on Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

Addressing the media after his meeting with the CM, Mr. Rathinasabapathy said he dissociated himself from Mr. Dhinakaran soon after the latter registered his party, the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK).

The Aranthangi MLA said he was for unity among his party members.

He hoped the other two MLAs who took a similar stand would also return to the ruling party.

He said people had boycotted Mr. Dhinakaran, referring to the results of the recent election.

Mr. Rathinasabapathy also called on Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal.

Anti-party activities

It may be recalled that Mr. Rathinasabapathy, along with two other AIADMK MLAs, was issued a show-cause notice over “anti-party activities”.

The MLAs moved the Supreme Court, which granted an interim injunction against the notices issued by the Speaker.