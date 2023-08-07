Disproportionate assets case | T.N. Ex-Minister C. Vijayabaskar, wife ordered to appear before Pudukottai court on Aug 29

August 07, 2023 02:15 pm | Updated 02:25 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Principal District Court in Pudukottai has ordered former T.N. Health Minister and AIADMK sitting MLA of Viralimalai assembly constituency, C. Vijayabaskar and his wife Ramya, to appear before it on August 29, 2023, in connection with the disproportionate assets case booked against them by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC), Pudukottai unit.

Mr. Vijayabaskar had appeared on August 5 before the court and was ordered appear again on August 29 with his wife, when the next hearing is scheduled to take place.

The DVAC, Pudukottai unit had filed a charge-sheet along with documents, against Mr. Vijayabaskar and his wife in the disproportionate assets case in May this year. The check period taken in connection with the case was from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2021 during which period Mr. Vijayabaskar was a Minister in the AIADMK cabinet.

The case against Mr. Vijayabaskar and his wife is that they had amassed wealth to the tune of ₹35.79 crore, disproportionate to their known sources of income. They were also in the possession of movable and immovable properties in the form of vehicles, farm lands, a crusher unit, jewellery and other property, also disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The chargesheet was filed based on a case booked against them under different sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

