Dispose of ammonium nitrate stored near Chennai port: PMK

PMK founder S. Ramadoss expressed shocked over reports that 740 tons of ammonium nitrate has been stored in a warehouse near Chennai port for the past five years, and called for its safe disposal.

In a tweet, he cited Tuesday’s explosion in Beirut caused by large quantities of ammonium nitrate stored in the port and warned that Chennai could face a similar danger.

Mr. Ramadoss said the ammonium nitrate from the warehouse should be safely disposed of and used for making urea and for other needs.

