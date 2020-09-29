Display names, occupation, phone numbers of trustees in every temple: HC

CHENNAI

29 September 2020 00:20 IST

HR&CE Dept. told to comply with directions in eight weeks

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department to ensure that the names of trustees, their occupation and phone numbers are displayed on notice boards in temples under its control.

Justices M.M. Sundresh and R. Hemalatha ordered that their direction should be complied with in eight weeks and the information should also contain the contact details of persons to whom the devotees could address their complaints or suggestions, if any.

The orders were passed on a public interest litigation petition filed by Periyanambi Narasimha Gopalan through his counsel S. Sridharan. Special Government Pleader R. Karthikeyan told the court that the names of the trustees alone had already been displayed on the notice boards.

He said that disclosing other personal details such as occupation and phone numbers may not be appropriate since some of the trustees might be doing multiple businesses and disclosure of such information might affect the privacy of those individuals.

Opposing such a submission, Mr. Sridhar said those who come to hold public office could not shy away from disclosing their details. Finding force in his submissions, the judges said at least basic details such as occupation and phone numbers should be disclosed.