Disparity of wealth between rich and poor rising: VIT Chancellor

Rising disparity of wealth between rich and poor in the country has been a major cause of concern as it would have an impact of the overall growth of the country and well being of its citizens, said G. Viswanathan, founder chancellor, VIT, on Friday.

In his presidential address at the 36th anniversary of Pavendar Bharathidasan Tamil Iyakiya Mandram that was organized by VIT at its campus here, Mr. Viswanathan said that the increasing disparity of wealth between rich and poor was evident in the steady rise of total number of billionaires in the country from merely nine billionaires in 2000 to 200 billionaires in 2024.

“In terms of ranking of having the highest number of billionaires, India stands third after the USA and China in having the largest number of billionaires in the country. It shows that a small segment of population enjoys maximum resources that are available in the country,” he said.

The Chancellor said that social reformers like E.V. Ramasamy Periyar fought against such a wide disparity of wealth, social status and other inequalities that existed in the country all along their lives. Poet Bharathidasan, an ardent follower of Periyar’s socialist ideals, penned many songs and poems against such economic and social injustice occurred to disadvantaged sections of the society. Education can bridge the divide between rich and poor, he said.

Highlighting the need for coexistence of all sections of people irrespective of caste, creed and language, Mr. Viswanathan said that many people might not be aware of the fact that around 150 languages are spoken by people residing in Tamil Nadu for many years. Of this, at least 15 languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Badaga in Nilgiris and Marathi were spoken by a large section of people in the State. “Despite their language, people who speak other languages also belong to Tamil Nadu as their origin is traced in the State for centuries. They learnt different languages through their descendants,” he said. On the occasion, E. Sundaramoorthy, former vice chancellor, Tamil University (Thanjavur) and Sankar Viswanathan, vice president, VIT, were present.

