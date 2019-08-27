Dismissal of magistrate on charge of helping accused upheld

The Madras High Court has on its judicial side confirmed an order passed by it on the administrative side dismissing from service Judicial Magistrate K.V. Mahendra Boopathi, who was in the eye of the storm in 2016 after the court smelled a rat in the way he was handling the multi-crore illegal granite mining cases in Madurai district.

Justices R. Subbiah and C. Saravanan dismissed a writ petition filed by him challenging a Government Order issued last year dismissing him from service on the basis of a recommendation made by the High Court. They consequently rejected his plea for reinstatement in service with all attendant benefits, including seniority and promotion.

Though Mr. Boopathi had come to the adverse notice of the High Court due to the granite mining cases, he got dismissed from service on two other charges. The first charge was that he abused an advocate on phone in an inebriated mood in March 2016 and the second was that he made a phone call to an accused in a criminal case pending before him.

The Division Bench, led by Justice Subbiah, agreed with advocate M. Santhanaraman, representing the High Court, that it could not exercise powers under Articles 226 (to issue writs) to re-appreciate the material evidence available on record against the petitioner and take a view different from what had been taken by the disciplinary authority.

The Bench pointed out that the High Court appointed District Judge M. Jothiraman, now Registrar (Judicial) of the High Court, to inquire into the charges levelled against the petitioner. The inquiry officer had examined several witnesses, including the office assistant attached to the magistrate and collected various material evidences.

Subsequently, a report was filed in the High Court stating that the charges had been proved. The administrative committee (comprising top seven judges in seniority) of the High Court accepted the findings of the inquiry officer and decided to dismiss the magistrate from service. The decision was also approved by the Full Court (all judges of the High Court).

“Thus, from the stage of initiating the disciplinary proceedings, the petitioner was given all adequate opportunity to defend himself. In such circumstances, it cannot be said that the order passed by the second respondent is the one without any evidence. Even otherwise, all the procedural formalities have been adhered to,” the Division Bench said.

Rejecting the petitioner’s argument that the punishment was excessive, the Bench said, “The petitioner, as a judicial officer, is required to maintain absolute integrity and honesty in discharge of his functions and when the charges levelled and proved are related to his integrity in discharge of his duties, such an argument cannot be accepted.”

In March 2016, Justice P.N. Prakash of the High Court had criticised the magistrate for the way in which he was handling the granite mining cases in favour of the accused and referred the issue to the Chief Justice for initiating disciplinary action or contempt of court proceedings.